Kartik Aaryan’s offensive line on martial rape in Pati Patni Aur Woh to be edited out of film: report

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:58 IST

An offensive line from Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh will be edited out, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. A source told the website that the makers ‘got carried away’ when they decided to include a joke on marital rape.

“Since Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnaama was a hit they thought of doing another one this time and got carried away. The offensive monologue will be edited out of the film,” the source said. The film and Kartik faced a lot of backlash on social media after the trailer was released online earlier this week.

It's like all the creepy uncles in a family group got together over cheap daaru and wrote this film.https://t.co/WmktIR0d6q — Sanjana Singh (@filmy_singh) November 4, 2019

In a scene, Kartik’s character Chintu Tyagi bemoans how men are called rapists if they coerce their wives into sex. “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we’re called beggars, if we deny them sex then we’re called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we’re called rapists),” he says.

Several Twitter users expressed disappointment at the line, calling it sexist and insensitive. “I don’t expect anything from a Kartik Aaryan movie but this is dismal,” wrote one. “Reducing consent & #MeToo to a joke, this is film making,” wrote another.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan is called ‘unemployed’ by a troll, actor’s response is dignity itself

Kartik plays a suspicious man who falls for another woman despite being married. Bhumi Pednekar plays his wife while Ananya Panday will be seen as his girlfriend.

The film is a remake of the 1978 film by the same name. It also features Aparshakti Khurana in a supporting role. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar. It is slated to release on December 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more