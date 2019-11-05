Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer slammed for rape joke: ‘Didn’t expect any better from Kartik Aaryan film’, says Twitter

bollywood

Another Kartik Aaryan film finds itself in the middle of a sexism controversy. After the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, the recently released trailer for Kartik’s Pati Patni Aur Woh remake also features the actor going on a rant against women.

Several Twitter users have expressed disappointment in the trailer, and especially the actor for associating himself with such material. Previously, Kartik’s monologues from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films were criticised for their sexism. In the Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer, Kartik’s character Chintu Tyagi apparently makes a rape joke. The line of dialogue most people seem to have taken an offence over is, “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we’re called beggars, if we deny them sex then we’re called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we’re called rapists).”

“I don’t expect anything from a Kartik Aaryan movie but this is dismal,” one person wrote on Twitter, sharing the clip alongside her tweet. “Not to sound like token Twitter ranter but like...How is this a thing in 2019?? #PatiPatniAurWoh trailer is embarrassing. Bhumi is so much better than this,” wrote another person.

I don't expect anything from a Kartik Aaryan movie but this is dismal https://t.co/q61BFOmD38 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 4, 2019

Not to sound like token Twitter ranter but like...How is this a thing in 2019?? #PatiPatniAurWoh trailer is embarrassing. Bhumi is so much better than this https://t.co/IKAKNGUGNJ — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) November 4, 2019

On Monday, Kartik’s co-star in the film, Bhumi Pednekar, had refuted claims that the film is sexist. “When I read the script, all the doubt that I had simply vanished. This film has lots of fun but, at the same time, it is not frivolous. The story is very empowering to both genders. Nobody is black or white in the story, just as in real life. I think that the maker made sure that this does not turn into a sexist, baseless film,” she said at the trailer launch event. “I do not think, anyone who is part of this film, including us actors, belong to that school. We were extremely conscious of the fact that we do not end up making it into a sexist comment. The moment I read the script I felt it was so beautiful. This is a subject that could have gone wrong easily. But they (the makers) have been sensitive and careful. I have to say it is a big achievement,” Bhumi added.

Here are some more reactions to Kartik:

Someone please tell Juno Chopra that it's 2019 and rape jokes are unacceptable.@TheAaryanKartik how did you agree to that dialogue? @Aparshakti @ananyapandayy @bhumipednekar @TSeries #PatiPatniAurWoh is same old Govinda crap being reheated and sold to us... shameful!! — Rupali Pant | रूपाली पंत | ਰੂਪਾਲੀ ਪਂਤ 🇮🇳 (@KrazyGal92) November 4, 2019

At 1.17, @TheAaryanKartik's character laments how "kisi tarah jugad laga sex hasil karne se" 'poor' men are labelled as rapists.



Reducing consent & #MeToo to a joke, this is film making?



Shame on you, @TheAaryanKartik & makers of #PatiPatniAurWoh !https://t.co/TbzcX13SGH — Shreya 🎶 (@ShreyaTeresita) November 4, 2019

Difference between



Kartik Aaryan’s roles in his movies pic.twitter.com/HdRPv086X0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 4, 2019

With every movie this guy proves his lack of depth as an actor. No versatility at all.Exact Same kind of dialogue delivery,same expressions in movies, advertisement. He may get tons of movies but he really needs to work on his acting chops! #PatiPatniAurWohtrailer #KartikAaryan — Lovely (@Lovelydutta6) November 4, 2019

Insanity is doing same thing over and over again and expecting different results - Albert Einstein .

Kartik aaryan : I object. — Prajay Naik (@prajay_naik) November 4, 2019

There are great things about living in Madras like not knowing who Kartik Aaryan is — Amba (she/her) (@MumbaiCentral) November 4, 2019

Disturbing dialogues, sexist views, degrading women. Welcome to @TheAaryanKartik brand of movies. Mate, I respect where you came from and your journey, but stop doing movies like this. https://t.co/sYYHi1k9y2 — themillennialfalcon (@Nicks592) November 4, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh trailer is just so wrong.Ananya seems too young for the role.The jokes are crass & sexist.Women are being degraded as if it is perfectly normal.Nothing but stupid old Bollywood.They never learn. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) November 4, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, and also stars Ananya Panday. The film is slated for release on December 6.

