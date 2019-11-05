e-paper
Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer slammed for rape joke: ‘Didn’t expect any better from Kartik Aaryan film’, says Twitter

Twitter users are slamming the trailer for Pati Patni Aur Woh, which sees Kartik Aaryan’s character make a rape joke.

bollywood Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kartik Aaryan in a still from the Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer.
Kartik Aaryan in a still from the Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer.
         

Another Kartik Aaryan film finds itself in the middle of a sexism controversy. After the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, the recently released trailer for Kartik’s Pati Patni Aur Woh remake also features the actor going on a rant against women.

Several Twitter users have expressed disappointment in the trailer, and especially the actor for associating himself with such material. Previously, Kartik’s monologues from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films were criticised for their sexism. In the Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer, Kartik’s character Chintu Tyagi apparently makes a rape joke. The line of dialogue most people seem to have taken an offence over is, “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we’re called beggars, if we deny them sex then we’re called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we’re called rapists).”

 

“I don’t expect anything from a Kartik Aaryan movie but this is dismal,” one person wrote on Twitter, sharing the clip alongside her tweet. “Not to sound like token Twitter ranter but like...How is this a thing in 2019?? #PatiPatniAurWoh trailer is embarrassing. Bhumi is so much better than this,” wrote another person.

 

 

On Monday, Kartik’s co-star in the film, Bhumi Pednekar, had refuted claims that the film is sexist. “When I read the script, all the doubt that I had simply vanished. This film has lots of fun but, at the same time, it is not frivolous. The story is very empowering to both genders. Nobody is black or white in the story, just as in real life. I think that the maker made sure that this does not turn into a sexist, baseless film,” she said at the trailer launch event. “I do not think, anyone who is part of this film, including us actors, belong to that school. We were extremely conscious of the fact that we do not end up making it into a sexist comment. The moment I read the script I felt it was so beautiful. This is a subject that could have gone wrong easily. But they (the makers) have been sensitive and careful. I have to say it is a big achievement,” Bhumi added.

Here are some more reactions to Kartik:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pati Patni Aur Woh has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, and also stars Ananya Panday. The film is slated for release on December 6.

