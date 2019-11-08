Anil Kapoor says make-up man wanted to create a wi-fi logo on his head for Pagalpanti: ‘We named character Wi-Fi instead’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is back in his comic avatar with John Abraham-starrer Pagalpanti that hits theatres this month and he is once again playing a comic don in the Anees Bazmee film. Anil has earlier essayed the role of a don with hilarious results in Bazmee’s Welcome and Welcome Back.

Speaking to Mid Day in an interview, Anil said, “I always create a back story for my roles. I remember I had heard of a mafia king who lived in Malad. He was a Christian, but had inculcated Bambaiyya traits. So, when this character came my way, I told Anees bhai [Bazmee, director] to make him a Malad don instead of Mumbai ka don.”

He also revealed the Pagalpanti character was earlier named Jugnu but was changed with inputs from his make up artist Deepak Chauhan. “My character was earlier named Jugnu. My make-up artist, who has been with me for 36 years, and I wanted to make it different from Majnu bhai. So, he suggested that we change my hairstyle and add a wi-fi logo on my forehead. I wasn’t sure about it as creating the logo every day would be a taxing process. So, we decided to name the character Wi-Fi, instead.”

Talking about the driving force behind his zeal for his job, Anil recently told PTI, “I love my work. You have to love what you do to keep going back to it and everything falls in place. You have to love your work as much as you love your mother, wife or child. The purity is visible on screen. You can’t fake genuine love,” he added.

Pagalpanti also features John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. The actor also has Malang and Karan Johar’s historical drama Takht in the pipeline.

