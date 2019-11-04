e-paper
Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Anil Kapoor’s Modern Family remake shelved: ‘It’s not happening, it didn’t materialise’, he says

Actor Anil Kapoor has confirmed that his remake of American sitcom Modern Family has been shelved.

tv Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:00 IST

Press Trust of India
Anil Kapoor at an event in Pune, India. (HT PHOTO)
Actor Anil Kapoor has said that his Hindi adaptation of popular American sitcom Modern Family is not moving ahead.

The initial announcement for the remake of the show was made in 2015. Asked about an update on the show, Anil told PTI, "It's not happening. Unfortunately it didn't materialise." Modern Family is an Emmy Award-winning American mockumentary sitcom focussing on the lives of a dysfunctional extended family in Los Angeles.

 

The actor earlier bought the rights of another American show, the terrorism drama 24 and starred in its Hindi adaptation of the same name. It aired in 2013.

Anil will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy Pagalpanti. The film also features John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. The actor also has Malang and Karan Johar's historical drama Takht in the pipeline.

Anil said his drive for his job helps him constantly push the boundaries. "I love my work. You have to love what you do to keep going back to it and everything falls in place. You have to love your work as much as you love your mother, wife or child. The purity is visible on screen. You can't fake genuine love," he added.

