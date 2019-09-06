Anil Kapoor on wife being one of the best hosts in Bollywood: ‘Sunita makes everything better, even healthy food’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:39 IST

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has said his wife Sunita makes everything better for him.

Anil said this in reply to a tweet by a user, who shared the link talking about the actor and his wife being “the best hosts in B-town”. “Sunita makes everything better, even healthy food! Thank you... for the kind words. We love having our friends and family over and she is definitely the hostess with the mostest,” he wrote.

Sunita makes everything better, even healthy food! Thank you @Jhajhajha for the kind words. We love having our friends and family over and she is definitely the hostess with the mostess! https://t.co/qy4vHBvYny — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 6, 2019

Talking about his wife, Anil had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I fell in love with her voice first. I thought ‘oh God, what a beautiful voice yaar, kya English bolti hai, pronunciation is so well’. I met her for the first time at Raj Kapoor’s house. She was so attractive, and if I may say, sexy also… she wore these gogo glasses, which are big, round and rimmed. Then we started chatting on phone, and our friendship grew. First it was a very platonic friendship, which developed into love. I started missing her when she wasn’t around. I had to speak to her, I felt a vacuum. I would travel by buses to meet her.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s morphed wedding pic goes viral, actor who made way for Ranbir reveals the truth

“She’s not media shy, she just doesn’t speak to the media. She wants to lead a normal life. I respect her decision, but sometimes, that went against me. I also wanted to project myself in front of the public, have a few (magazine) covers done (that said) ‘HAPPY FAMILY’ ‘ANIL KAPOOR’S WIFE’. Maine badi koshish ki ‘I am getting this cover, that cover’, almost fell at her feet ki ‘photo lele yaar’. What to do?,” he added.

Anil is currently busy shooting for Malang, which is directed by Mohit Suri and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He will also be seen in Pagalpanti.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 14:33 IST