Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s morphed wedding pic goes viral, actor who made way for Ranbir reveals the truth

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:07 IST

A picture showing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in wedding get-up went viral recently and despite it being clear that it was a morphed one, fans shared it widely on social media. However, actor Kunal Thakur -- whose face was replaced by Ranbir’s in the video -- has now put all rumours to rest, confirming that it was his picture. The photo is part of a video for bridal wear that Alia recently did.

Recently seen in Kabir Singh as Shahid Kapoor’s friend, Kunal told Mid Day, “I was surprised to see the picture from the ad being passed around as one from their wedding. It appears fans are desperate to see them married. They superimposed Ranbir’s picture on my face and circulated the image. I learnt of it when I began to receive messages from those who knew about the ad, informing me of this image,” he told the tabloid.

Here’s the fan-made pictureof Ranbir and Alia:

Check out the original pics from the advertisement shoot:

Talking about working with Alia Bhatt, Kunal added, “She looked gorgeous. It was good to get the experience of a wedding before I get married.”

Check out the ad here:

The advertisement was directed by Abhishek Verman and Alia had also shared a video and pictures from the shooting earlier last week, which she captioned, “#DulhanWaliFeeling Super excited to be the face of @moheyfashion.. Here’s to new beginnings and beautiful lehengas.”

Alia and Ranbir will appear in their first film together, first movie in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. Originally slated for release around Christmas 2019, the film was postponed to 2020 due to its extensive VFX work. Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan, will also be seen in the film.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor to be back in India this month, may begin shooting by September end: report

Alia has recently completed the first leg of shoot for her dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Talking about working with the veteran filmmaker, Alia recently said, “Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it’s another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I’ll be nervous again.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 14:00 IST