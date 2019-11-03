e-paper
Anil Kapoor on 30 years of Parinda: ‘It was a movie ahead of its time’

At the time of its release, gangster drama Parinda received both critical and commercial acclaim. Anil Kapoor says, ‘I cherish the entire process of shooting the movie and the incredible appreciation that followed its release. It was a memorable experience. A big thanks to the viewers for loving the film.’

bollywood Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:20 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parinda is considered one of the most iconic films of Anil Kapoor’s career.
Parinda is considered one of the most iconic films of Anil Kapoor's career.
         

Some films stand the test of time. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda, which completes 30 years today, is one of them. As it clocks three decades, actor Anil Kapoor is thrilled talking about his “special film”. “It was a movie ahead of its time. It gave me the chance to work alongside powerhouse performers and be part of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ambitious vision. Parinda has been one of the most special films of my career,” Anil says.

A few days back, the 62-year-old — who is still remembered for his powerful act as Karan — took to Instagram to reminisce about the film that also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit Nene. “Can’t believe it has been 30 years since Parinda released! Join me & @vidhuvinodchoprafilms as we celebrate this milestone from today till 3 November. Stay Tuned!” he captioned the picture.

 

Also read: Hrithik Roshan shares Chhath Puja greetings with devotees gathered outside his Mumbai home. See pic

Kapoor has indeed been a part of a few promotional videos and interviews to celebrate Parinda’s special landmark. “I cherish the entire process of shooting the movie and the incredible appreciation that followed its release. It was a memorable experience. A big thanks to the viewers for loving the film,” the actor says.

At the time of its release, the gangster drama received both critical and commercial acclaim. Many critics and film enthusiasts feel that the film was the turning point in the introduction of realism in Hindi cinema. Parinda went on to win a number of awards and honours, including two National Film Awards. It also was India’s official selection for the 1990 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, but wasn’t nominated in the final list.

