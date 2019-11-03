e-paper
Hrithik Roshan shares Chhath Puja greetings with devotees gathered outside his Mumbai home. See pic

Hrithik Roshan met devotees outside his home as they celebrated Chhath Puja in Mumbai on Saturday. He shared a picture from their interaction on social media.

bollywood Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:35 IST

Asian News International
Hrithik Roshan interacts with devotees on Chhath Puja.
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday extended warm greetings to devotees on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. The actor, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release -- War, took to Twitter to send ‘love’ and wish ‘Happy Chhath Puja’ to the fans and followers.

“Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees who are undergoing the tough rituals of this great festival. Sending my love to all of you and my thanks to those who took a moment to interact with me at the beach today,” he tweeted.

The 45-year-old star also shared a snap wherein he is all smiles as he interacts with a few fans. His film also starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor set the box office on fire by crossing Rs 300 crore mark and turning this year’s highest grosser.

 

War also created seven new records including one for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.

The flick is also the fifth Yash Raj film to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan.

In a recent interview with IANS, Hrithik talked about the film and his stardom. “The price is that you have to bear responsibility. You have to bear the social responsibility. You have to be accountable for things you say. You have to have a little sacrifice of your privacy,” Hrithik said. “But it’s a small price because stardom can be used for a lot of good things. There’s a lot of thing you lose and gain as well. So, I don’t think there should be any cause to complain,” he said.

Hrithik has been experimenting with content, too. He played the mathematics genius Anand Kumar in Super 30 earlier this year. From the usual larger-than-life characters to celebrating the simple Indian man as Anand Kumar, Hrithik is happy with the change in content. “The change is actually is in the way we are detecting content now. It’s becoming more real and people are connecting to it. The melodrama is gone and even the acting is very real. That change is making content seem more solid,” he said.

