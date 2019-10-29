Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War achieves another feat, trailer gets over 100 million views on YouTube

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War has grossed more than Rs 300 crore in domestic market, making it the most successful film of this year so far. The film has added a new record to its credit- its trailer has clocked more that 100 million views on YouTube and joined films like Baahubali, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero.

Here’s a comparison in numbers - Zero (120,879,181), Baahubali 2 (110,059,187) and Thugs of Hindostan (108,033,854) and War (101,733,053).

The high-octane action movie released across India on October 2. Speaking about the film’s success, Hrithik had said that War had redefined action films and action genre forever in India. “I’m delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that ‘War’ has entered the Rs 300 crore club but what’s truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India.” For Hrithik, it is the biggest victory and gratification for all who believed in the film.

War is the third film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 300 crore in India after Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Sultan (2016).

On the film’s box office run, Tiger had said: “It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir, to Sid, to YRF, everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off. Thank you to all our supporters, to all Hrithik sir’s fans, all my fans, to all fans of the action genre and of commercial cinema.”

War starred Hrithik, Tiger and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Shot across exotic locations in Europe, the film’s talking point has been its action sequences. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film chronicles the story of an Indian soldier, Khalid (Tiger), who is assigned to eliminate a senior agent and his mentor Kabir (Hrithik) who has gone rogue.

