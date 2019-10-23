War: Hrithik Roshan sought help of Tiger Shroff’s trainer as he struggled with medical problems

bollywood

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:41 IST

He is one of the best action heroes in Bollywood and is also considered the top fitness icon but Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has struggled with back pain and aches. The trainer has now revealed that Hrithik not only had pains but “genuine medical problems” while working on action sequences for his latest hit, War.

A Mid Day report said that Hrithik approached Tiger Shroff’s trainer Kuldeep Shashi as he prepared for Siddharth Anand’s War. “Hrithik had a lot of genuine medical problems; not mere aches and pains. I told him that he was in pain because he had been executing an action in the absence of a team [of physiotherapists and nutritionists]. When you have a team, they look after you. When I travel with Tiger, I am focussed on him and his stunts. I’m constantly guiding him. A trainer will push you to execute movements, but you need a physiotherapist to keep you from executing movements that are detrimental,” the tabloid quoted Kuldeep as saying.

The trainer has worked on films such as Race 3, Akira, Judwaa, Race 3, War, the upcoming Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofan and almost “all of Tiger’s films”.

War, which pitched Tiger and Hrithik against each other, is breaking records at the box office and is already the highest grossing film of 2019, having crossed Rs 300 crore Rubicon. Talking after the film’s success at a party to celebrate the same, Hrithik had said in a statement, “A celebration from my side was due after Super 30 itself but there was no time to celebrate the success of the movie back then as I got into the next schedule and then promotions of WAR immediately. Now that WAR has also hit the 300 cr milestone, it is time for a double celebration.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:39 IST