Amitabh Bachchan returns to work after hospital stay, shoots KBC episode with Dutee Chand, Virender Sehwag and Hima Das

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:12 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared pictures from the sets of his popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), as he returned to work after his stay in Nanavati Hospital, reportedly for a routine check-up. The actor wrote on his blog, “YES … back to the grind .. front foot forward, head down, consuming all the days work and ready in dress and briefing for the KBC ‘Karmveer’ and a new cluster for the week.

“So jogging on to the set and the cheer and applause from the most loving audience as ever, and all else is forgotten .. they stand and they scream and they cheer and applaud despite my efforts to stop them and calm them down .. but no they continue and humble me beyond all .. then starts the process of the hair and the dress and the look for the camera on the chair .. a quick gratitude to the audience and ready to go,” he wrote with the photos of his guests Virender Sehwag, alongwith Dutee Chand and Hima Das. The sportspersons will be playing the game with Big B.

Amitabh also tweeted about the touch-up before the shoot, “Sanwar sanwar ke sanwaar diya hai chehre ke har ang ko, ab chor bhi do yaaro khel KBC ka ab.”

सँवर सँवर के सँवार दिया है , चेहरे के हर अंग को

अब छोड़ भी दो यारों खेल KBC को शुरू करने दो ~अब pic.twitter.com/0wFQcYgQhJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 22, 2019

Amitabh also wrote in detail about the episode on his blog: “soon we are on to the opener and the presence of the greats in the field of sports that bring so much love admiration and pride for the Nation .. 2 of the most valued sprinters in the Athletics world, and the master himself Virendra Sehwag .. .. the ladies are Dutee Chand and Hima Das .. excelling themselves in the 100m and the 400m event winning medals of honour in Gold and giving the Country so much to be proud of .. they come from such un i manageable circumstances .. poverty , no food to eat .. living in penury .. but sports and determination took them out of that and brought to the World platform .. giving them the opportunity to move further up in their fields and bring greater glory. . and to assist them the master himself Virendra Sehwag, the Nawab of Najafgargh , the tripple centuries in 2 test games , humble, full of wit and a joy to be on set .”

The actor was admitted to hospital last week, and while reports suggested that he was rushed with a liver ailment, representatives of the hospital, speaking to Hindustan Times, said that it was a routine check-up.

This year, Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan’s selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at 50th International Film Festival of India. Amitabh will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He ahs also wrapped up Rumi Jafferey’s Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shoojit Sircar’s next with Ayushmann Khurrana.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 10:11 IST