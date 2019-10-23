Malaika Arora birthday party inside pics: Arjun Kapoor dances up a storm, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor look their gorgeous best

bollywood

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:18 IST

Actor Malaika Arora turned 44 on Tuesday and celebrated her birthday after six years in Mumbai, at a private party that saw her close friends Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in attendance. In one of the videos that surfaced online, Malaika is seen grooving to Guru Randhawa’s Kudi Kol Nachdi. In another video, Arjun was also spotted dancing to Proper Patola.

Karisma Kapoor along with Amrita Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Rampal, Twinkle Khanna, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, were also spotted at the bash that was hosted at a five star hotel.

Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan also attended the party and was seen entering the venue with Nach Baliye 9 host Waluscha De Sousa. Check out pics and videos from the grand bash:

Earlier this week, Malaika was spotted at a bash hosted by choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. Malaika confirmed her relationship with Arjun on his birthday in June this year, and also made an appearance together at the premiere of Arjun’s film India’s Most Wanted. Since then, they have been open about it in the public and also gone on vacations together to the Maldives and the US, as well as to Switzerland.

Arjun told Filmfare in an interview that they decided to ‘come out’ as a couple only after they were sure that the media would be kind to them. He said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable.”

He said, “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’ (When are you getting married)? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. ‘Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge? (Get married, it is the right age. How much will you think?)”

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 09:17 IST