Malaika Arora quotes the Joker on Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post; his reply is ‘complex’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:18 IST

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are at it again, indulging in a bit of social media PDA. Malaika commented on a new Instagram post by Arjun, and quoted a line made famous by Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight.

She wrote, “Why so serious?” in the comments section of the post, which shows Arjun getting a bow tie fixed on his neck. He replied, “Was wondering how it’s such a complex process getting the Bow Tie right.”

Arjun and Malaika often comment on each other’s Instagram pictures. Before they’d acknowledged their relationship, they fuelled rumours by writing ‘hmm’ under each other’s posts.

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s birthday in June, and have since been more open about it in the public. They’ve gone on vacations together to the Maldives and the US, as well as to Switzerland, and have shared pictures from each holiday.

Arjun told Filmfare in an interview that they decided to ‘come out’ as a couple only after they were sure that the media would be kind to them. He said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable.”

Although both him and Malaika have been quick to deny reports of a marriage. He said, “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. ‘Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 19:53 IST