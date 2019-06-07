Arjun Kapoor on marrying Malaika Arora Khan: ‘Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has said that despite coming from a “broken home”, he believes in the institution of marriage, adding that he does not plan on tying the knot anytime soon. The India’s Most Wanted actor recently opened up about his relationship with Malaika Arora after months of speculation.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Arjun said, “Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn’t mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship’s ups and downs, and then see where it takes you.”

He also refused that he had any “peer pressure” to tie the knot as his contemporaries Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor recently got married. “Peer pressure hota hai pehli drink peeney ke liye. Shaadi ke liye peer pressure nahi hota. That’s a teenage thing. When you are mature enough to take decisions on your own, peer pressure doesn’t matter. Nobody can ever tell me what to do. You need to feel these things from within. That’s the way it should be. Well-wishers can always tell you what they think. They are there to help you out, but at the end of the day, I know my family and friends have always been respectful of who I am as a person. They will always be supportive, but nobody ever tells me that you must do something because everybody else is doing it,” he told the tabloid.

Asked to comment on the age gap between him and Malaika, Arjun said, “I wouldn’t even want to speak about this and give it importance. It doesn’t matter to me, so I don’t want to justify anything.”

He also talked about half sister Janhvi Kapoor and how they began “discovering” each other after the unfortunate and sudden demise of her mom and Bollywood actor Sridevi. “We are still discovering each other. It’s not easy. It’s still a work in progress. By the grace of God, people have been kind enough to have allowed us that space to grieve and come together, learn about each other. They are very good kids. I ideally wouldn’t have wished to meet them in these circumstances, but maybe we have to make the best out of the worst situation.”

He also revealed that Janhvi regretted not being around for the release of India’s Most Wanted. “ The other day, Janhvi had come over for dinner. She felt bad that she wasn’t around for the release of my recent film. A year ago this relationship didn’t exist. It’s nice to have more people around you who support and encourage you and who you can share the smallest things of your life with. My dad feels happy that the four of us get along so well. It makes his life slightly simpler, even though he has to deal with most of it alone. At the end of the day, he has lost a partner. We, as kids, can only support him. This has brought our entire family together, not just the four of us. Anil chachu, Sunita chachi, Sanjay, Maheep, Sonam, Rhea... it’s like we all have become extra protective of each other. A loss makes you realise how delicate and unpredictable life is, which is a reality,” he said.

