Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif are no competition for Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli lays down her reasons

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is the target of rumours that claim she has begun interfering in the direction of her upcoming film opposite Rajkummar Rao, Mental Hai Kya. While the film’s director Parakash Kovelamudi has refuted the rumours, Kangana’s sister Rangoli took the opportunity to aim her guns at ‘movie mafia’ - a slant dig at filmmaker Karan Johar.

Sharing a report that talked about the said involvement, Rangoli tweeted, “Every time nepo (nepotism) gang wants to harm Kangana’s career they make such articles viral, truth is every director isn’t looking to baby sit a thumb twiddling dumb star kid, some rather have a partner who is watching their back.”

Everytime nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career they make such articles viral, truth is every director isn’t looking to baby sit a thumb twiddling dumb star kid, some rather have a partner who is watching their back...(contd) https://t.co/8ZuDKZRgpu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 6, 2019

Rangoli even claimed that Kangana “gave a break” to directors Anand L Rai and Vikas Bahl. “Kangana has to push her directorial to accommodate brilliant new age makers who are hoping to break through in Bollywood, she is one of those rare actress who has given break to directors like Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl,” she wrote. It was with Bahl’s Queen that Kangana rose to fame and bagged her first National Film Award while Aanand’s Tanu Weds Manu was Kangana’s first Rs 100 crore film.

(contd)...Kangana has to push her directorial to accommodate brilliant new age makers who are hoping to break through in Bollywood, she is one of those rare actress who has given break to directors like Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 6, 2019

Rangoli further said that Kangana has enabled south Indian filmmakers to enter Bollywood. “Lot of young south makers who want to work in this industry but cant because of movie mafia and they really hope to work with her... such articles only make talented young hard working outsiders to queue outside Kangana’s house ...and cos of that she is the highest paid, busiest actress today she has no time even for her own script... thanks movie mafia for proving that pappu will always be a pappu,” Rangoli tweeted.

(contd)....lot of young south makers who want to work in this industry but cant because of movie mafia and they really hope to work with her... such articles only make talented young hard working outsiders to queue outside Kangana’s house ...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 6, 2019

She also shared a list of top actresses ranked according to their “box office pull”. She wrote alongside the link, “real competition wl b if other actresses lso act wid first time directrs & producrs & play hero f the film,even if dey do one film like dat we want to see,den we wl call it a competition,riding on big names & calling it your personal success is a joke Thanks. Tanu weds Manu frenchise, Queen, Manikarnika and many films like these had new producers, and new directors this is real success, this is a big gamble, always fishing for the bigger piece of the cake trying to find the best deal is not bad.”

Rangoli also claimed that Kangana rejected offers to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. She tweeted, “....but please don’t compare them to Kangana who gambles everything for one feeling that even she herself doesn’t understand. Kangana has willingly said no to Khan films, YRF films, Bhansali, Kumar( Singh is Bling), Devgan(Baadshaaho), Kapoor( Sanju)films, if she had done all these she would have made to all popularity lists, she chose the path less travelled...you compare her with these women who will give a left arm for these films or these heroes, her success is of a diffent nature if you always put her with these actress who go wagging their tails if a big hero does one ishara, its a humiliation of human vision..will power and sacrifice for the larger picture, she is here to prove a point that women can also be their own hero, pls respect that, don’t compare her with lallu panju.”

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 11:05 IST