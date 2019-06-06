Has Kangana Ranaut taken over Mental Hai Kya direction too? Director Prakash Kovelamudi clarifies

After making her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi earlier this year, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut may have taken to direction once again. Reports claim that she decided to reshoot a few sequences of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya but the film’s director, Prakash Kovelamudi, refuted all rumours.

An Asian Age report quoted sources as saying, “After Kangana saw the footage, she was not happy with the way her role had shaped up. She also felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao stole many of the scenes. Kangana wanted those scenes to be re-shot.”

“We must understand that Kangana is no longer satisfied with just being an actor on her sets. She wants to participate in every aspect of her film’s evolution. And why not? If it’s okay for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to direct the director, why is it so shocking when Kangana does the same?” the source added.

Director Prakash Kovelamudi, however, told Hindustan Times, “We have shot Mental Hai Kya without any negativity. Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film. Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it’s been an incredible journey. The shift in the release date of the film has been purely made from business perspective by the producers. we are ready to hit screens on 26th July. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue.”

Kangana became notorious for taking over films when she was working on Hansal Mehta’s film Simran. Rumours claimed that she was practically directing the film and Hansal was not even present. Film’s writer and editor Apurva Asrani raised a storm when Kangana was given the credit of a co-writer. Hansal, however, refuted all the rumours. Similar rumours surfaced when Manikarnika was being shot and soon director Krrish quit the project. She was given the primary credit as the film’s director.

