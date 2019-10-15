Malaika Arora runs into Saif Ali Khan as Kareena Kapoor shoots for her radio show. See more celebs pics

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor had an eventful Tuesday when she shot another episode of her hit radio show, What Women Want. This time, she was joined by actors Kalki Koechlin and Tusshar Kapoor and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor.

Kareena looking stunning in a red satin dress and high heels. Her short hair was styled in loose waves. Rhea and Kalki opted for black outfits while Tusshar was seen in a navy jacket and blue denim jeans.

Meanwhile, Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan ran into her friend Malaika Arora at their gym on Tuesday morning. The two were clicked as they exchanged smiles and greeted each other. Saif looked fit in a body-hugging pink T-shirt and orange shorts which he paired with white socks and sneakers. Malaika was seen in a pair of white shorts, gym top and a white jacket.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was seen with actor Anil Kapoor as they arrived for Farah Khan’s talk show. The actors struck stylish poses together as they reunited several years after working in films like Badhaai Ho Badhaai and Rishtey. Shilpa was seen in a purple long dress while Anil was seen in a dark green jacket, black pants and sneakers.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and his actor wife Jaya Bachchan arrived for an art exhibition launch in Mumbai. They were joined by actor Kiara Advani, lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actor wife Shabana Azmi. The actors all lighted the ceremonial lamp and Shabana appeared to be in a very jovial mood. The exhibition hosted paintings by Kiara’s cousin Aditiya Singh.

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan lighting a lamp at an art exhibition. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shabana Azmi cheers at the art gallery. ( Varinder Chawla )

Diana Penty at an event in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Diana Penty was spotted at a special event by a clothings brand. She looked stylish in her shimmery, nude coloured outfit and high heels.

