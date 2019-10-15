Kareena Kapoor says son Taimur considers paparazzi his friends but refuses to be clicked by her, says ‘Amma, no photograph’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:21 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor spoke to filmmaker Karan Johar during a pre-Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival Star 2019 event in Mumbai on Sunday. During the course of the conversation, Kareena revealed how her son Taimur Ali Khan doesn’t like it when she takes pictures of him.

Talking about it, she mentioned, “He thinks paps are his friends. But when I want to take his photo, he says ‘Amma, no pictures’.” Karan immediately chimed in, “Taimur thinks you are Viral Bhayani,” much to everyone’s amusement. She also revealed how the paparazzi, by and large, have been polite. She added how Saif does get a little irritated and tells them so and they usually stop.

Watch Kareena Kapoor talk about her son, Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena, Karan and Alia Bhatt spoke on a number of other issues, with one being on the lack of pay parity between male and female stars. When asked if she has ever walked out of a film because she was getting paid less, Kareena had said, “There were probably different reasons of walking out of films, but not because of this particular reason. I’d love to get paid as much as my male co-stars though.”

In fact, in the course of the conversation, Kareena had joked, “Please pay me as much as you paid Akshay Kumar, I’ll run out of MAMI!”

Also read: Alia Bhatt tosses F-word on MAMI stage, leaves Kareena Kapoor shocked as Karan Johar asks ‘Is this how I raised you?’

Karan, of course, chose to give a complex understanding of how movie business works to explain pay disparity. He explained how the economics of movies is “lesser known by people who don’t understand the business and how it functions”.

Kareena will be seen next in Karan’s home production, Good News, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The comedy is themed around a couple desperately trying for a baby. She will also be seen in Angrezi Medium, a sequel to the hit 2017 film, Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan. The new film will mark Irrfan’s return to films after getting treated for cancer.

Early next year, she will begin shooting for Takht, a Karan Johar directorial, which includes an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor doing the honours.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:21 IST