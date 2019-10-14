Karan Johar asks Alia Bhatt about wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor says ‘I’d be happiest girl in the world’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:38 IST

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will run from October 17-24 but the events around it have begun in real earnest. One such an event Movie Mela was held on Sunday and participating in it were actors Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with host Karan Johar. A moment came, when a blushing Alia could barely dodge personal questions by Karan, reports News 18.

Here’s how it happened: As they discussed movies and career, Karan asked Alia if she had ever imagined that there would be a day that Kareena might be her sister-in-law -- Alia is dating Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor. Before Alia could answer, Kareena chimed in: ”I’ll be the happiest girl in the world.” Alia, trying hard to dodge the question, said: “Honestly, I never thought about it. Why do we think about it now also? We cross that bridge when we come to it.” Karan, of course, was in no mood to let go. He went on to say that whenever the day came, Kareena and he would be waiting. “Whenever it has to happen, both Kareena and I will be exceptionally happy and we’d be standing there with a thaali,” the report quoted him as saying.

The actors and the filmmaker spoke on a host of subjects. Speaking about the current crop of actors, Kareena mentioned how there were many brave actors but Alia was the “generation’s best”. The Quint quoted her as saying, “There were many brave actors in the industry. I would say that Alia is this generation’s best artiste. She is fearless. To take Udta Punjab was great.”

Alia, on her part, mentioned how she wants to be as versatile as possible and that she is keen on doing a comedy. “I wanted to be as versatile as possible. It’s easier to make a good film but it’s difficult to make a hit film. I want to do comedy which I have not done. I am hoping to do more films close to home,” the Quint quoted her as saying.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 10:38 IST