Akshay Kumar shares Laxmmi Bomb look, Kalki Koechlin announces pregnancy: Top entertainment news of the week

This week saw the release of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War which became the highest Bollywood film of all time. Here are top 5 news of the week.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
From release of Akshay Kumar’s look in Laxmmi Bomb to Viju Khote’s death, here are top 5 stories of the week.
The week gone by brought quite a few surprises with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War becoming the biggest Bollywood opener of all time. While Kalki Koechlin surprised her fans by announcing pregnancy, Akshay Kumar released his shocking look in a sari from upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. From the premiere of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 to Sholay actor Viju Khote’s death, here’s made headlines this week in the world of entertainment:

War box office

Hrithik and Tiger’s action thriller War recorded a massive opening of Rs 51.60 crore (all languages) and became the biggest Bollywood opener of all time. It slowed down during the weekdays but managed to collect around Rs 95 crore in three days. The film will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club and is expected to multiply its collections during the upcoming Dusshera weekend.

At the film’s post-release event, director Siddharth Anand hinted at the possibility of a sequel to the film. He said, “I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it’s an audience demand more than our desire.”

Also read: War box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film collects Rs 95 cr, to cross Rs 100 cr today

Kalki Koechlin announces pregnancy

Actor Kalki Koechlin announced pregnancy with a picture of herself caressing her baby bump. She wrote, “Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September!”

She is dating Guy Hershberg, a classical pianist from Jerusalem. She has also revealed that she won’t rush into marriage under societal pressure and would welcome the baby via water birth. Talking about tying the knot with Guy, she said, “We will see when the time feels right. It will be a registration and a quiet family gathering.”

Also read: Kalki Koechlin shares first pregnancy pic, says won’t rush into wedding due to ‘societal pressure’

Bigg Boss 13 premiere

Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday with a lot of dance, drama and surprises. Ameesha Patel added glamour to the show and called herself the ‘Maalkin’ of the house. Among popular celebrities participating on the show are Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, Daljiet Kaur, Paras Chhabra and many others. While five girls are nominated for eviction this weekend, a twist is on the cards as promised by Salman during the premiere.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 5 written update, October 4, episode 5: Koena Mitra talks about her possessive ex who locked her in bathroom

Viju Khote dies

Veteran actor Viju Khote who played the role of Kalia in 1975 blockbuster Sholay died this week. The 77-year-old actor died in his sleep at his residence due to multiple organ failure. Besides Kalia, his another iconic role was that of Robert, in 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. He starred in around 300 films in a five decade-long career in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. His other famous works include National Award-winning Marathi film Ventilator (2016), Garam Masala, Pukar, Mela, China Gate and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He was the nephew of yesteryear legend Durga Khote and his sister Shubha Khote is also a known name in the Indian film industry.

Also read: RIP Viju Khote: From Sholay’s Kalia to Andaz Apna Apna’s Robert, revisit his best roles

Akshay Kumar’s look from Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay surprised his fans by releasing his look from the film, Laxmmi Bomb. Dressed in a sari and standing next to an idol of Goddess Durga with Mahishasura at her feet, Akshay looked intimidating in the picture. He posted it on Instagram with the caption, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb.”

Also read: Laxmmi Bomb first look: Akshay Kumar as sari-clad Laxmmi is here to shock and awe you this Navratri, see pic

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:22 IST

