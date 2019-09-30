e-paper
RIP Viju Khote: From Sholay’s Kalia to Andaz Apna Apna’s Robert, revisit his best roles

RIP Viju Khote: Sholay and Andaz Apna Apna actor died on Monday. Check out these clips of the actor.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Viju Khote has worked in more than 30 movies.
Viju Khote has worked in more than 30 movies.
         

Veteran actor Viju Khote died on Monday at 77. He was known for his small but memorable comedy roles in films.

Viju is best remembered as Kalia from Ramesh Sippy’s 1973 classic, Sholay. He was the nervous, sweaty dacoit and side-kick to Amjad Khan’s Gabbar Singh in the movie. The iconic line by Indian movies’ most famous villain, “Ab tera kya hoga Kalia,” was filmed between the two.

Talking about working on the film and the adoration it got, Viju told TOI in 2015, “It signifies the tremendous popularity of the movie. And that people liked Kaalia as a character.”

Viju also worked with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna. He played Robert to Shehzad Khan’s Bhalla and was known for his famous line, “Galti se mistake hogaya.”

In his memory, check out his five movie roles in films such as Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, Nagina and others.

 

 

 

 

 

Khote, who was last seen in 2018’s Jaane Kyun De Yaaron, acted in nearly 300 films and 30 teleserials. He was also seen in Priyanka Chopra’s Marathi production Ventilator in 2016.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:22 IST

