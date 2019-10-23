War success party pics: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate their film, Vaani Kapoor showers Disha Patani with kisses

bollywood

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:01 IST

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff threw a grand party to celebrate the success of their latest action drama, War. The two celebrated together in Mumbai on Tuesday night with their family and friends from the industry.

Hrithik was joined at the party by his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pinky Roshan. Hrithik opted for a casual outfit for the night. He was seen in a black T-shirt, black jeans and a blue shirt and a black cap. Rakesh Roshan was seen in a grey shirt and dark pants while Pinky was seen in a salwar suit and a shiny dupatta.

Tiger Shroff was joined by his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani at the party. He wore a crisp blue shirt and black pants while Disha opted for a black top and blue jeans.

The film also starred Vaani Kapoor who came to the party in a printed white dress. She was spotted at the event, showering Disha with hugs and kisses. See more pictures from the party:

Vaani Kapoor with Disha Patani.

Talking about the film’s success, Hrithik said it was double the celebration for him. “A celebration from my side was due after Super 30 itself but there was no time to celebrate the success of the movie back then as I got into the next schedule and then promotions of WAR immediately. Now that WAR has also hit the 300 cr milestone, it is time for a double celebration,” he said. War is the year’s biggest Hindi film and hit the Rs 300 crore milestone over the weekend.

Hrithik says War has redefined action films and action genre forever in India. “I’m delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that War has entered the Rs 300 crore club but what’s truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India,” Hrithik said.

The total collection of this action entertainer, which hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti, now stands at Rs 301.75 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 287.90 crore nett, Tamil and Telugu: Rs 13.85 crore nett).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 08:58 IST