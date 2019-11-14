Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Deepika-Ranveer, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda captured in a rare frame together. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:34 IST

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh met South cinema’s big names - Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu and senior Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai. They all huddled together for a single frame and the picture is now a hit online.

[PIC] Deepika Padukone with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Manoj Bajpai for the Film Companion roundtable yesterday 🙌🏽⭐ pic.twitter.com/6i591638dE — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 13, 2019

The occasion was a media event when all the stars gathered under one roof to discuss cinema. Separately Alia and Deepika also shared pictures of their respective looks from the event. All the stars are phenomenally successful -- Ayushmann is just coming out of yet another hit - Bala, a story of the predicament of being a bald man and his troubles in love life and life in general. Alia hasn’t had a release since Gully Boy, where she co-stared with Ranveer and which is India’s official entry to Oscars 2019 but has been busy shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film, Sadak 2. Ranveer, who had back-to-back hits with Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy later, has been shooting for Kabir Khan’s retelling of India’s winning moment at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, where India beat the mighty West Indies. Ranveer essays the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will be seen as his wife, Romi Dev. Post wedding, Deepika signed on for a story inspired from the life of an acid attack survivor, Delhi’s Laxmi Aggarwal. So moved was Deepika by her tale that she also decided to produce the film titled Chhapaak.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most successful young stars of Tamil films. With hits like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), Srthupathi (2016), Vikram Vedha (2017) and Junga (2018) under his belt, in 2019 alone, he has seen two major films - Petta and Super Deluxe - hitting the bull’s eye. The actor featured in a small but prominent role in Chiranjeevi’s historical, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, too earlier this year.

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda hit the national limelight with the remake of his surprise Telugu hit - Arjun Reddy - into Hindi as Kabir Singh. Though the film was controversial for his depiction of women and its overall dependence on violence, masses seem to have loved the film. The young actor, who made his debut with Pelli Choopulu (2016), has delivered quite a few hits such as Dear Comrade (2019) and Taxiwala (2018). He was also part of the big hit of last year in Telugu cinema, Mahanati. Parvathy Thiruvothu, who is known for her award-winning film Take Off and featured in popular Hindi film Qarib Qarib Singlle, has had to face a fair bit of trolling few years back, when she had called out veteran actor Mammootty for what she felt was an objectionable depiction of women in one of his films. Mammootty fans trolled her incessantly, hurling abuses.

