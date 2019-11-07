Bhumi Pednekar says sorry for Kartik Aaryan’s marital rape dialogue in Pati Patni Aur Woh: ‘That wasn’t the intention’

bollywood

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has apologised for the controversial dialogue on marital rape in the first trailer of her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ever since the trailer came earlier this week, the cast and crew of the film were flooded with online backlash for the dialogue. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film stars Kartik as a middle class husband, Bhumi as his wife and Ananya Panday plays the ‘other woman’ in this equation.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Bhumi said, “If we have hurt anybody’s sentiments, we are sorry, because that wasn’t the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh, does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process.”

In a scene from the trailer, Kartik complains to his friend how men are called rapists if they force their wives into having sex. “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we’re called beggars, if we deny them sex then we’re called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we’re called rapists),” he says in the video.

Bhumi also told the entertainment channel, “Mudassar (Aziz, the director) has always celebrated women. My films say a lot about what I feel about my gender and what I am trying to do. We are constantly working towards reducing the gender gap. So, I am not going to be a part of anything that will increase it. I have said ‘no’ to a lot of movies where they were ready to pay me s**t tons of money but I didn’t do those films. Those films have gone on to become massive hits.”

Earlier, reports claimed the makers of the film have now decided to edit out the dialogue.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film by the same name and features Aparshakti Khurana in a supporting role. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar. It is slated to release on December 6.

