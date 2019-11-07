Shweta Pandit slams Hema Sardesai’s defence of Anu Malik: ‘Are child abuse, rape victims also involved in getting abused’

music

Singer Shweta Pandit has sternly responded to Hema Sardesai’s comment questioning integrity of the women who have come up with cases of sexual harassment against Anu Malik. Hema had said she was one of the few who raised her voice against abuse in her era and questioned others as to why they had to stay mum.

Shweta tweeted, “This is beyond shameful. Does this statement mean that “a childabuse victim” and a “rape victim” are equally involved in getting themselves abused? seriously? What are you thinking? Disgusted with this statement.. that too from a woman!!! Highly insensitive and ignorant.” The singer was a minor when Malik allegedly made sexual advances towards her.

This is beyond shameful. Does this statement mean that "a childabuse victim" and a "rape victim" are equally involved in getting themselves abused? seriously? What are you thinking? Disgusted with this statement.. that too from a woman!!! Highly insensitive and ignorant https://t.co/lMCBQYJeIt — Shweta Pandit Fucci (@ShwetaPandit7) November 6, 2019

Hema had posted a statement that read, “So many years ago when my struggle carried on in the industry I was the ONLY singer who had clearly stated publicly that I have refused to compromise my values for songs. Why were all others quiet then? And why have they been quiet for so many years? By sheer grace despite my strong principles, I was blessed with many blockbuster hit songs including those directed by Anu Malik. If one of the decent most Singers like me cld have sung some of Anu Malik’s greatest songs, it proves there is a great Artiste in him who respected true talent and who respectfully gave me songs on merit alone.”

“I ask some of the singers who are talking against him... why were you quiet for so many years? Are you’ll trying to say all the other Music directors who you’ll worked with were Gods? Like seriously? Also if for publicity sake you are throwing stones at him, it’s not acceptable. I ask those known singers who got most of his big songs why are you’ll quiet today when you shld be standing by him? I mean it takes two hands to clap rite? When one of the most RAREST DECENT MOST Singer of the industry says something on this, the people concerned shld sit up and take heed pls,” the statement further read.

On part of Anu Malik, his lawyer had said in a statement, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #metoo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious.”

