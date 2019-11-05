Singer Hema Sardesai defends Anu Malik, blames accusers: ‘It takes two hands to clap right?’

music

Singer Hema Sardesai has defended music composer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women. Malik was recently reinstated as a judge on singing reality show Indian Idol, after which his accusers questioned Sony TV’s ethics.

Sardesai, known for songs such as Awaara Bhanware, on Tuesday posted on social media that she has nothing to gain by making her statement, other than to ensure that the truth is upheld. “Pls note this is a selfless post with nothing for me to gain on, accept the satisfaction of standing up for the truth @anumalikmusic @sonytvofficial,” she captioned her statement.

She noted that she has worked with Malik several times, and that he respects talent. Sardesai wrote, “So many years ago when my struggle carried on in the industry I was the ONLY singer who had clearly stated publicly that I have refused to compromise my values for songs. Why were all others quiet then? And why have they been quiet for so many years? By sheer grace despite my strong principles, I was blessed with many blockbuster hit songs including those directed by Anu Malik. If one of the decent most Singers like me cld have sung some of Anu Malik’s greatest songs, it proves there is a great Artiste in him who respected true talent and who respectfully gave me songs on merit alone.”

Implying that the alleged victims were either agreeable to Malik’s advances, or that they are seeking publicity, Sardesai added, “I ask some of the singers who are talking against him... why were you quiet for so many years? Are you’ll trying to say all the other Music directors who you’ll worked with were Gods? Like seriously? Also if for publicity sake you are throwing stones at him, it’s not acceptable. I ask those known singers who got most of his big songs why are you’ll quiet today when you shld be standing by him? I mean it takes two hands to clap rite? When one of the most RAREST DECENT MOST Singer of the industry says something on this, the people concerned shld sit up and take heed pls.”

In recent weeks, singers Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin have launched fresh attacks on Malik and Sony TV, the channel that airs Indian Idol. Shweta in response to a tweet by fellow accuser Neha, wrote, “Even in 2019, we are being questioned as victims,after myself being a professional singer in this industry for 2 decades-some narrow minds-why we didnt speak then?Really losers? Imagine what would happen off me if i did speak in 2001 when i was a school kid? Thank God for #MeToo.”

Earlier, Neha had called out Sony TV on Twitter and written, “Shweta pandit was 15 when he misbehaved what does a child say. The shame u feel, the fear, the confusion. Please we need to stop questioning tje victim. Its time u question the criminals.”

Denying all claims, Anu Malik’s lawyer had said in a statement, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #metoo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious.”

