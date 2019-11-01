Shweta Pandit on why she didn’t accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment when she was ‘a school kid in 2001’

music

Singer Shweta Pandit has said that she is grateful for the #MeToo movement, because of which she has been able to accuse music composer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct. Shweta was a minor when Malik allegedly made sexual advances towards her. He was recently reappointed as a judge on reality show Indian Idol, sparking online furore.

Shweta in response to a tweet by fellow accuser Neha Bhasin, wrote, “Even in 2019, we are being questioned as victims,after myself being a professional singer in this industry for 2 decades-some narrow minds-why we didnt speak then?Really losers? Imagine what would happen off me if i did speak in 2001 when i was a school kid? Thank God for #MeToo.”

Even in 2019, we are being questioned as victims,after myself being a professional singer in this industry for 2 decades-some narrow minds-why we didnt speak then?Really losers? Imagine what would happen off me if i did speak in 2001 when i was a school kid? Thank God for #MeToo https://t.co/7EEytDozpA — Shweta Pandit Fucci (@ShwetaPandit7) November 1, 2019

Shweta pandit was 15 when he misbehaved what does a child say. The shame u feel, the fear, the confusion. Please we need to stop questioning tje victim. Its time u question the criminals https://t.co/UX9KMafgYt — Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) October 31, 2019

Asking for proof inspite of so many women & singers speaking up against the same pervert? Any damn guy who ever asked any of us for proof, after a person has been called out as a repeat offender by so many, should know they are molesters in the making! Full of hypocrites around.. https://t.co/tAOtMc0Jq2 — Shweta Pandit Fucci (@ShwetaPandit7) October 31, 2019

Earlier, Neha had called out Sony TV, the channel that airs Indian Idol, for having reinstated Malik on the panel of judges, following his ouster a year ago. She’d written on Twitter, “Shweta pandit was 15 when he misbehaved what does a child say. The shame u feel, the fear, the confusion. Please we need to stop questioning tje victim. Its time u question the criminals.”

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who has been at the forefront of this debate, had written a long statement slamming Sony TV, and co-judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar for not taking a stand on the matter. She’d written, “It takes only a Nirbhaya level tragedy for #India to wake up? Few days after these, I was asked to leave my judge seat. My co-judge told me,the publicity I provided to Anu Malik took up the trps of our ‘rival’ show. (?!) A year later,a sexual predator is back on the same seat.”

Denying all claims, Anu Malik’s lawyer had said in a statement, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #metoo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious.”

