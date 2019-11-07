Bigg Boss 13 day 37 written update episode 37 November 6: Siddharth Shukla fights with Khesari Lal Yadav, Paras and Mahira, Shehnaaz Gill nominated for two weeks

tv

The drama, chaos and fights worsened with the new entrants getting into the groove of Bigg Boss 13 and Wednesday’s episode stood proof to how the housemates have soured their relationships inside the house. Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

Shehnaaz Gill said that Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Asim Riaz hurt her with their behavior and Himanshi began crying, listening all of it.

Soon, Mahira was seen crying when Sidharth allegedly pushed her during the task. Later, Sidharth also locked horns with Paras Chhabra while trying to clarify things he said during the altercation with Mahira.

Later, announcing the cancellation of second round of the transport services task, Bigg Boss nominated Sidharth and Shehnaaz for next two weeks as punishment for their behaviour during the task.

Soon, Shehnaaz and Mahira began crying and, on the other hand, Khesari Lal Yadav tried to tell Sidharth that he looked very aggressive due to his body language. However, Sidharth caught himself in yet another fight with the Bhojpuri star. After Khesari left, Shukla began yelling, apparently on Bigg Boss, asking to be told what was it that he did wrong, and got punished as a result.

In the night, Shehnaaz was called to the confession room. She cried a lot and said she had a problem with Sidharth as well as Himanshi, adding that she was hurt. She requested that she should be allowed to quit. She said, “Mai attention seeker hu. Ignore kar diya mujhe. (I am an attention seeker and she ignore me!)” Bigg Boss asked her to be happy as she had eyeballs of the audiences and asked her to give some time to Himanshi as well. She also apologized for her behavior and said, “Ghar me mummy papa se naraaz ho sakti hu, aapse bhi naraaz hui hu. Sorry. (We are also angry with our parents at times, just the way I was with you. I am sorry.)”

She even went to Arti, who advised her to mend her friendship with Sidharth.

Khesari told Shehnaaz she must stay true to her words. Shehnaaz said she is not inside the house to build bonds and will side with the person who is right.

