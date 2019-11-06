e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirm she’s in secret room with Rashami Desai?

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee may have just confirmed that she is not out of the show yet, but is rather inside the secret room of the house with Rashami Desai.

tv Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleenna Bhattacharjee may have been sent to the secret room and her recent post only confirms it.
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleenna Bhattacharjee may have been sent to the secret room and her recent post only confirms it.
         

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was announced as one of the three contestants eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 last weekend, may have confirmed rumours that she has been sent to the secret room and not voted out yet.

Soon after Salman Khan announced that Rashami Desai, Devoleena and Shefali Bagga were the evicted contestants of the week, Twitter was flooded with tweets slamming the producers and the channel for being biased towards Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh. Reports even claimed that the trio may not have been evicted but sent to the secret room.

Confirming the reports in way, quoting a post talking about reports that Rashami and Devoleena have been sent to the secret room, Devoleena’s Instagram post read, “Kahaani abhi baaki hai dosto.” The post could not be found on her timeline but a fanpage had shared a screenshot.

 

Devoleena became the first queen of the house. She was also a strong competitor to other housemates.

Before stepping inside the house, Devoleena had said in an interview, “It is India’s biggest reality show and it is challenging, of course. If image makeover was my plan, I would have done it a long time back. It will also definitely help me get over that image. But I don’t want to get over that image completely because I am here only because of that bahu image. I feel that the love and support I get from my family, friends, I don’t want to let them down. I am more prepared than last year.”

Asked about Hina Khan -another TV actor who participated in Bigg Boss and earned a lot of fame through it, Devoleena had said, “I don’t want to follow anyone. I want to have my own journey. I’ll put all the effort on my own and everyone has their own style. I’m sure people will like me. Comparisons will happen everywhere. I don’t know what will happen outside but I just want to perform well inside the house. I have to keep my patience to handle everything and I have to take my stand for whatever I don’t like.”

