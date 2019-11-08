John Abraham says he struggles to get funding for women-oriented films as a producer

bollywood

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:05 IST

Actor John Abraham, who will see the release of his madcap film Pagalpanti on November 22, has said that like his Bollywood compatriots Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma among others, he too will produce two web series. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I am developing two web-series. I have been developing them for two years. It will take some more time. We have got the rights of a best selling book, it is an interesting book. I can’t reveal the name. They are hard-hitting but I don’t see myself acting in it.”

He also spoke about producing two women-oriented films and agrees getting the backing of studios is tough. “I have got two films that are female-oriented and they are fantastic. But to convince a studio that I want to sell this and make it into a certain price is an effort. No matter what we say about changing times, it is still an effort. It is an ongoing battle.”

Having said so, he is cautiously optimistic about OTT platforms. On the question of films that fail at the box office getting a new lease of life on digital platforms, he added, “There is a completely new audience that watches the film on the digital platform. A large section of audiences who watches movies on digital, they do not go theatres then. And this is shocking. There is research data on this. The film viewing habits are low. They (digital medium) have given a new lease of content for directors, actors, and audience. It has changed the landscape of the way we look at films and make films and series.”

His next film Pagalpanti stars an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat and Arshad Warsi and has been directed by Aneez Bazmee. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar the film is expected to be an out-and-out comedy, like many of Aneez’s previous outings.

