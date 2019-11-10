Ileana D’Cruz says comedies will offend someone: ‘Some people are overtly touchy but our intention is never to offend or disrespect ’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz, who will be seen in her second comedy film Pagalpanti alongside John Abraham soon, says comedy films are bound to offend a few, but she tries to choose clean comedies. “It’s art at the end of the day. You’re going to offend someone irrespective. Some people are just overtly touchy but our intention is never to offend or disrespect anybody. But I suppose unintentionally someone will get offended... Anees ji doesn’t even need to go to that level to make people laugh or entertain people. He’s a brilliant writer, who’s just so sorted,” she said. Ileana will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, her second Bazmee film after Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer Mubarakan. Pagalpanti is scheduled to release on November 22.

Watch Pagalpanti trailer here:

“Comedy doesn’t come to mind when people think of me. After ‘Mubarakan’ people from the industry told me they were surprised to see me in the film and said they didn’t expect me to be also good in it. It’s a challenge to surprise people so I like to put myself in situations where even I don’t know if I can pull it off. Mubarakan was an out-and-out Punjabi film and I am not Punjabi in the least. But I had so much fun with it. It’s amazing what a little bit of belief from somebody else can do for you, because Anees ji and the writer were confident.”

Bollywood can be demanding in terms of beauty standards and competition but actor Ileana says she has never let her personal insecurities slip in to her work. The actor says working in the film industry can be a whirlwind of emotions, but she has an ingrained stability which comes from her upbringing. “I’ve been brought up by extremely strong parents and was told to be a proud person and never lose my individuality. Somewhere along the lines may be I had my insecurities as a person but somehow that hasn’t spilled into my work. When it comes to my work, I am super secure. I could be working with 20 actors and I’m fine because I know I am myself and different. It’s fine,” she added.

The Raid actor considers retaining one’s individuality, especially when there are other talented co-artistes, of utmost importance. “The film industry is extremely demanding when it comes to the way you look, you being pitted against other women. But the beauty is that I am unique and I don’t think there’s anyone like me. There are lots of beautiful, smart women in the industry but they can’t be me and I can’t be them. I am very secure in the fact that this is me, this is who I am.”

