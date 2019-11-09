e-paper
Panipat: Arjun Kapoor introduces Zeenat Aman as Sakina Begum, shares pic

In the poster, Bollywood star Zeenat Aman can be seen donning heavy traditional jewelry and has her hair tied in a bun. Check out the image here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Zeenat Aman as Sakina Begum in Panipat.
Zeenat Aman as Sakina Begum in Panipat.
         

Introducing new character from the magnum opus Panipat, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Sakina Begum which is portrayed by veteran star Zeenat Aman. In the poster, the iconic star can be seen donning heavy traditional jewelry along with a bun.

Giving a subtle look, the star can be seen covering her head with a veil. “Sakina Begum - Friends can be found in the darkest of places,” he captioned the picture. 

Apart from the Dum Maro Dum fame star, Arjun also shared the first look poster of another veteran star Padmini Kolhapure who will be seen playing the role of Gopika Bai. In the poster, clad in traditional Maharashtrian attire with heavy jewelry, the actor is looking regal and charming. Padmini is set to return to the silver screen after a hiatus of six years as her last outing was Shahid Kapoor’s mother in Phata Poster Nikla Hero in 2013.

 

Earlier, the 2 States actor had also shared the character poster of the entire ensemble star-cast of the film. Arjun aced the look of a fierce warrior with headgear and armour as he unveiled his first character poster from the upcoming historical drama. The actor who underwent a drastic physical transformation will be seen playing the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Kriti Sanon who is basking in the success of her latest release Housefull 4 will be seen playing the role of a queen named Parvati. Sanjay Dutt will be the antagonist who will play the role of a fierce battle warrior Ahmad Shah Abdali. The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is slated to release on December 6.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

