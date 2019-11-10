Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Arshi Khan says Rashami and Sidharth are trying to recreate Vikas-Shilpa fight

tv

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has claimed that Bigg Boss 13 contestants are trying to copy people from her season. She has claimed that Shehnaaz Gill is trying to ape her while Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are trying to recreate what Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta did in 2017.

Speaking with IWMbuzz in an interview, Arshi said, “This is bound to happen if you try to imitate our season. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are reprising what Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde did 2 seasons ago. Shehnaaz Gill, on her part, is also trying to ape me. No one likes a copy. Little wonder that numbers are just not coming. If our season reached 3.9, this time the weekday numbers are not going beyond 0.7.”

She also slammed Shehnaaz for her ‘fixation’ with Paras Chhabra. “Audiences want entertainment. In my case, I would just tease Hiten Tejwani from a distance, but never got close, hence it was appreciated. The Sana Paras Mahira romantic triangle won’t work with the voting public. Remember what happened to the in-house couple Bandagi and Puneesh in 2017-18? Further, if Shehnaaz thinks that Salman will always keep batting for her, she has something coming, for it is a well-known fact that Bhai can change tack anytime. I have personally experienced it,” Arshi said.

going against popular belief and agreeing with host Salman Khan’s stand, Arshi also praised Sidharth Shukla. “He and super-trending Asim Riaz might go the whole hog. Rashami is also a dark horse. Most girls seem to be running into him. I don’t like Mahira Sharma one bit. She is bakwaas.”

