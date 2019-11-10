Dabangg 3: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recorded 2 songs that were dropped but says there’s ‘no bad blood with Salman Khan’

bollywood

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, through his spokesperson Salman Ahmed, has claimed there is no bad blood between him and Bollywood star Salman Khan. He added that the actor is only adhering to the sentiments in India by removing Rahat’s song that was recorded for Dabangg 3.

The spokesperson has also confirmed that Rahat recorded two songs for the third film in Salman’s hit franchise Dabangg. He had sung Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Naina Bade Dagabaaz for the previous two Dabangg films.

A BollywoodHungama report quoted Salman Ahmed as saying, “Basically two songs were recorded for Dabangg 3. Everyone wanted the songs and they’re really good. This song Naina is lovely and everyone misses the fact that Rahat sahab’s version couldn’t go on. But at the end of the day of course he (Salman Khan) has to see the interests of his country, so I don’t think the artist has choices there given the circumstances.”

“If the song (Rahat’s version) would’ve been released, there’d be controversies, the film would have been affected and nobody wants that. That’s why we didn’t do the song. It’s not bad blood. It’s not like Salman Khan purposely dropped the song. At this moment, (given) the emotions and sentiments of that industry and the country, he (Salman) only adhered to them. Otherwise we all know there are people who want a reason to damage Salman Khan’s reputation by creating a fuss and having needless controversies. There’s no bad blood, nothing intentional. I would say it is more circumstantial than anything else and that’s about it,” he added.

Earlier this year, Bollywood artists and filmmakers decided unanimously that they would not work with Pakistani talent till situations improve, in the wake of terrorist attacks in Pulwama. Salman Khan Films and Cine 1 Films made a joint statement announcing that they dropped Atif Aslam as a singer for the production, Notebook, “Our entire crew could shoot safely in the Valley primarily due to the efforts of the Indian Army, the CRPF and also the people of Kashmir, who have constantly ensured that law and order prevail in the region even under the most extreme circumstances. We offer our prayers for the victims and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families.”

Salman’s Bharat was also supposed to have Atif and Rahat’s songs but the idea was scrapped owing to the tense conditions between the two countries.

