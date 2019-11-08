e-paper
Dabangg 3: This video on Chulbul Pandey lets film’s cast explain what makes Salman Khan special

Check out the latest video from sets of Dabangg 3 where director Prabhudeva and actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep talk about Salman Khan and his character, Chulbul Pandey.

bollywood Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dabangg 3: New video shows cast talking about the lead star, Salman Khan.
Dabangg 3: New video shows cast talking about the lead star, Salman Khan.
         

The makers of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 have released a behind-the-scenes video and the main cast of the film is seen talking about film’s lead Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film is third in Salman’s hit cop comedy franchise Dabangg that began a blockbuster journey in 2010 with Abhinav Kashyap’s directorial.

Sonakshi Sinha, who returns as Salman’s onscreen wife Rajjo in the film, says, “He always makes things very, very larger than life and very, very powerful and impactful. Pleasure to work with you again, because you are so quick.”

The video cuts to a dialogue of Salman from the film, “Lekin koi Dabangg paida nahi hota hai, uske peeche ek kahaani zarur hoti hai (No one is born Dabangg, he will always have a story behind it).” Saiee Manjrekar then comes in the frame. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film says, “Salman sir has been the most instrumental for me to be here. He has been so accommodating, he has been so sweet, kind and made me so comfortable on set.”

“You’ve seen Chulbul Pandey with his impeccable charm and swag till now. It’s time to see the other side as to what goes beyond to surface to bring you the most badass cop of the Hindi cinema. Meet Chulbul in this super fun and exciting behind the scene video,” says the video description on YouTube.

Watch the video here: 

It begins with Prabhudeva talking about Salman: “This time, he is talking about himself. How is he? What is he? About his people, his nature, his talk, his walking, his style.” DOP Laxman adds, “He comes on sets in a tshirt and as soon as he wears the shirt and moustache and sunglasses, he is Chulbul Pandey.”

Kannada star Sudeep, who plays the antagonist in the film, then talks about Salman over visuals of their fight from the film. “Bahut strong character hai, wonderful person on set. I see everybody loving him so much.”

