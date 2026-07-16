Is your handloom saree genuine? Know how to identify the authentic one before spending thousands

Handloom sarees are a matter of pride in any wardrobe, representing the finesse of Indian craftsmanship. Given the time, skill and effort involved in weaving such pieces, they come with a high price tag naturally. But the market is also flooded with imitations that may be passed off as authentic pieces.



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At face value, it may not be easy to determine whether a handloom saree is authentic. Since you may be spending thousands of rupees on it, verifying its authenticity is important. So, what should every buyer know before purchasing a handloom saree? Let's hear from an expert about the essential markers of authenticity and the questions you should ask the seller to make an informed purchase, leaving no room for regret afterwards.

Darshan Dudhoria, CEO of Indian Silk House Agencies (ISHA), walked us through the various markers of authenticity and explained what buyers should check before purchasing a handloom saree.

What does he observe in her daily interactions with customers? She told us that there is a lack of awareness among buyers, many of whom are willing to spend a considerable amount on a saree but still do not know how to verify its authenticity.

Darshan said, "Every week, we meet customers who are willing to spend ₹20,000, ₹50,000 or even more on a saree, but have never been told how to verify whether it is genuine. The simplest rule I offer is this: ask where it was woven, ask how it was made, and ask for proof. A genuine handloom saree can answer all three questions. If the seller cannot, that should tell you something."

Now, let's break down each element that can help you verify whether a handloom saree is genuine.

What are the different marks and tags? These three certifications are often mentioned together, but each verifies something completely different. They are Silk Mark, Handloom Mark and GI Tag.

Here's how Darshan differentiated them:

1. Silk Mark: The Silk Mark certifies that the fibre is genuine natural silk and not an artificial substitute.

It does not tell you whether the saree was handwoven or where it was made. 2. Handloom Mark Handloom Mark certifies the process.

Handloom Mark confirms that the textile was genuinely woven on a handloom rather than produced on a powerloom.

It does not certify the fibre or the region of origin. 3. GI tag The GI (Geographical Indication) tag certifies provenance.

Whether it is Kanjivaram, Banarasi, Baluchari, or Chanderi, it confirms that the saree originates from a recognised weaving cluster and adheres to the standards associated with that craft tradition. In a nutshell, according to the expert, each certification verifies a different aspect of the saree: its fibre, weaving process or place of origin. Each serves a distinct purpose, and no single certification covers all three. Therefore, if you want to check the authenticity, you need to check for these.

How to check the saree and see if it's genuine? While you should check the relevant certifications, the saree itself may also offer clues about its authenticity, such as the texture of the fabric, the weave, and the appearance of the threads. When you examine these details, you will be able to spot the difference quickly.

Describing how to examine the saree, Darshan asked to turn it over and closely study the reverse side. "In a genuine handwoven saree, the motif is part of the weave itself. The back often reflects the same complexity as the front. In contrast, many powerloom imitations show long floating threads or construction shortcuts that reveal machine production.”