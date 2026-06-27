Gold jewellery buying guide: 6 ways to spot value beyond weight before making your next purchase

Gold jewellery is treated as an heirloom. So, it is only natural for buyers to closely examine every detail before making a purchase. Several doubts may also arise in their minds, especially if gold prices continue to rise; value is the first thing they consider. However, many shoppers still assume that the value of gold jewellery is estimated only by its weight. In reality, there is much more to this format of assessment.



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To help buyers make more informed decisions, HT Lifestyle spoke to Amit Modak, CEO, Reva Diamonds from the house of PN Gadgil & Sons, who shared essential insights on evaluating gold jewellery beyond its weight.

He provided a simple example to illustrate how weight is not everything when you are buying jewellery, “A 25-gram traditional necklace may be worn only during weddings, whereas a 10-gram contemporary pendant can be worn several times a week, offering greater practical value and becoming an integral part of everyday style.”

This means nowadays shoppers are also evaluating it on the basis of craftsmanship, versatility and wearability. The expert also confirmed that consumers' interests are shifting

Amit shared a brief guide that covers the essentials, besides weight, that make your gold jewellery valuable: