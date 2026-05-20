8 things every first time diamond buyer should know: From budget to natural vs lab-grown options

Buying a diamond for yourself, whether to celebrate a career achievement or to gift a loved one on an anniversary or birthday, is undeniably special. But once you begin browsing diamond jewellery online or walk into a store, it is not uncommon to feel overwhelmed by so many options, certification jargons and confusing pricing structure.



ALSO READ: Summer jewellery styling guide: 3 ways to look chic without feeling uncomfortable Confused while buying diamonds? Know everything essential before the purchase. (Picture credit: Freepik)

After all, buying a diamond is definitely not a casual purchase. It carries significant emotional and financial value. But with right knowledge and few practical checks, first time buyers can be confident, avoid expensive mistakes and make a correct decision.

For all the doubts and first-time buyers insights, HT Lifestyle spoke to Rohit Hudke and Priyanka Padhye, co-founders of Rings & I, who helped debunk many commonly misunderstood jewellery terms and broke down the essentials every buyer should know before investing in a diamond jewellery.

“After ten years in this industry, the one thing I tell every first-time buyer is simple: demand transparency before you buy, not explanations after. Get the certificate verified online yourself,” Priyanka Padhye said, highlighting how buying diamond today has become a big financial decision.

Rohit Hudke agreed and further added, “Ask for making charges in writing. Know your budget, including GST. And always, always ask about the buyback policy. If a jeweller hesitates on any of these, they're not the right fit.”

Here's a detailed and extensive guide from the jewellery experts covering 8 different vital aspects, from understanding diamond certifications and distinguishing between natural and lab-grown diamonds to decoding pricing structures, resale value and common red flag buyers should watch out for: