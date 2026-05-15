Summer jewellery styling guide: 3 ways to look chic without feeling uncomfortable

Summer fashion is not as complicated as it may seem. The rising temperatures and brutal heat do not have to dilute your sense of style. It is all about making better choices. In humid weather, the discomfort pushes people to let go of certain elements of their OOTD, especially accessories. But that does not mean your look has to feel incomplete. You can choose both comfort and style simultaneously. Instead, consider opting for subtle jewellery pieces that do not feel cumbersome and still look light, effortless, and easy to wear throughout the day.



ALSO READ: How to style co-ords without looking like you are in pyjamas? 5 styling tips to prevent fashion disaster Pair dainty jewellery with breezy outfits. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

For better clarity on jewellery choices, in a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Kanishka Garg, founder of jewellery brand Salty, shared the kind of jewellery styles one should lean into to escape the heat while still looking chic.

“Summer dressing rarely asks for too much. Cotton shirts, linen trousers, slip dresses, easy denims, everything feels lighter, softer, and less structured. Jewellery, in this season, doesn’t need to overpower an outfit. It simply needs to add personality. The trick lies in knowing what works with pieces you’re already wearing,” she shared, highlighting the key rule of summer styling.

Summer fashion is deeply embedded in comfort and ease. So jewellery here has to breathable and must go with relaxed silhouettes.

Here's a brief guide from Kanishka on how you can style your summer jewellery: