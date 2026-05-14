Scorching heat outside? These 8 summer decor tips can make your home feel cooler indoors

Summer season can be brutal, with scorching sun outside, accompanied with intense heat and clammy humidity. Naturally indoors become a safe haven. But to truly feel comfortable, you need to tune your home to summer season so the space feels visually light, airy, refreshing and clutter-free. From breathable fabrics and cooling colour palates to better airflow, small decor changes can go a long way.



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To make your interiors feel visually cool and refreshing, you may need to make a few simple changes and move things around or add. From improving airflow to switching up textures and colours, small adjustments can easily make a space feel lighter and more comfortable for summer,

Arth Kumar, founder of Shreem Interior Designs, shared with us a brief guide, covering some of the best summer decor must-haves and easy styling tips to create a breezy, calming indoor space.

“Design is becoming more experiential, focusing on how a space feels, not just how it looks,” Arth said, suggesting that interior design is about more than just aesthetics. It is also about how a space emotionally and physically affects the homeowners. And in summers, your space needs to soothe you.

Here's his guide to summer essentials: