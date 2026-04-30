Lots of empty corners in your home? 5 decor hacks to make them useful and stylish

Your home may be perfectly decorated with well-placed furniture, meticulously aligned statement art pieces, and conversation-starting textiles tying everything together, but that one awkward corner of the room still feels out of place, too empty, and somehow makes the rest of the beautifully styled interiors appear ‘unfinished.’ Spurce up your corner with a few decor tweaks and see how your interiors look more elevated and well-put together. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)



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The empty corner of any room is usually neglected due to uncertainty about what exactly to place. It feels too tiny for anything big, and vice versa. The main reason it disturbs the visual flow of a well-styled decor is that the vacant, bland space that sits at the meeting point of two walls, forming a right angle, feels visually unresolved- incomplete. Generally, it is ‘complete’ on the other sides by nearby elements like the back of a sofa or just expanses of bare wall on both sides, making the space feel very ‘unfinished.’

But with a few mindful decor tweaks, it is still salvageable!

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Akanksha Gupta, founder and principal designer at Studio A, acknowledged that this is a common concern when it comes to achieving a coordinated, well-styled interior. “Often neglected or utilised inappropriately, awkward corners in your house may have been left empty for too long and often go unnoticed,” she observed. These spaces are often sidelined, but when styled thoughtfully, they can transform the overall look and feel of the home.

The designer shared a few tips on how to utilise this empty spot:

1. Study nook Great way to use the extra space within the home.

Add a comfortable, soft chair with a throw, and a warm lamp to create a quiet corner. 2. Compact workspace For those working in a hybrid situation, a corner can be transformed into a compact workspace.

A floating desk, coupled with minimal shelving, can be incorporated into tighter layouts without adding visual weight to the space.

The goal is to create an extension of your home, as opposed to a strictly office installation.

With proper design elements, the workspace seamlessly blends functionality and design, providing an area that feels both productive and personal.

3. Plants corner Plants help introduce softness into a space.

They create a calming effect by softening sharp lines and making the area more inviting.

Layering plants of different heights and textures turns an unused corner into a visual focal point.

Whether a cluster or a single statement plant, both improve mood and overall design. 4. Storage solution Storage is often overlooked in corners, but can be highly functional.

Corner shelves, built-in cabinets, or consoles can turn unused space into something practical.

Instead of cluttering the area, items should be stored intentionally, such as grouped books or curated decor.

This approach adds purpose while keeping the space visually clean, especially important in urban homes.