Decorating a small home? 5 hacks to choose furniture that makes compact spaces appear bigger

Furniture effectively jazzes up your home, and for good reason. It is considered an integral part of any interior, because without it, a space would feel like a bland shell. Know which furniture you need to add to make your spaces look bigger.

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Beyond utilitarian purposes like storage or seating, furniture also determines the aesthetic and the sense of space within a room.

But here's a common oversight when curating furniture: there's a fine line between furnishing a space to fill it tactfully and tacky overcrowding.

In such situations, every item needs to be chosen with due diligence and, most importantly, with intention. Overfilling a room can make it feel cramped or chaotic, while a more nuanced take makes it visually more open.

HT Lifestyle connected with Lokendra Ranawat, CEO & Co-Founder of Wooden Street, to get practical tips on how to make small spaces appear bigger when adding furniture.

Sharing his observation on how most people are living in smaller homes, especially in cities due to urbanisation and space limitation, there is a need for space-efficient solutions.

“Compact living is a rapidly growing trend, particularly in urban areas in India,” Lokendra noted.



He further went on to suggest that with better design strategies and furniture innovation, compact homes can be stylish as well. “Small living spaces do not have to mean sacrificing design or comfort,” Lokendra added. But he also reminded us that to pull off this balancing act, choose furniture that has a seamless combination of functionality and visual lightness.

Here are some of his hacks: