Decorating a small home? 5 hacks to choose furniture that makes compact spaces appear bigger
You may associate furniture with overcrowding, but did you know it can actually make your space feel bigger when chosen mindfully?
Furniture effectively jazzes up your home, and for good reason. It is considered an integral part of any interior, because without it, a space would feel like a bland shell.
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Beyond utilitarian purposes like storage or seating, furniture also determines the aesthetic and the sense of space within a room.
But here's a common oversight when curating furniture: there's a fine line between furnishing a space to fill it tactfully and tacky overcrowding.
In such situations, every item needs to be chosen with due diligence and, most importantly, with intention. Overfilling a room can make it feel cramped or chaotic, while a more nuanced take makes it visually more open.
HT Lifestyle connected with Lokendra Ranawat, CEO & Co-Founder of Wooden Street, to get practical tips on how to make small spaces appear bigger when adding furniture.
Sharing his observation on how most people are living in smaller homes, especially in cities due to urbanisation and space limitation, there is a need for space-efficient solutions.
“Compact living is a rapidly growing trend, particularly in urban areas in India,” Lokendra noted.
He further went on to suggest that with better design strategies and furniture innovation, compact homes can be stylish as well. “Small living spaces do not have to mean sacrificing design or comfort,” Lokendra added. But he also reminded us that to pull off this balancing act, choose furniture that has a seamless combination of functionality and visual lightness.
Here are some of his hacks:
1. Choose multi-purpose furniture
- The right kind of furniture can make a world of difference in small and compact living spaces.
- For example, bedding that has hidden storage, a foldable dining table or a storage ottoman that can be used as an additional seat.
- Such furniture helps to keep the space free of clutter and maximises the functionality of the space.
2. Stick to light and neutral colour tones
- Beige, white, and pastels are colours that are more light reflective, and will make a room look bigger than it is.
- Neutral-toned furniture will also be less of a visual distraction, blending in with the rest of the room and producing a more cohesive look.
3. Neutral is better
- For walls and larger furniture pieces, go for light and neutral.
- Furniture with this design trait provides an illusion of space because the light can pass through, and the less light that is blocked, the less the visual overwhelm of the room.
4. Invest in foldable or expandable pieces
- Fusion design gives you multiple options when creating a space.
- Wall desks, foldable chairs, and extendable tables adapt to specific design and space needs at any given time.
5. Employ mirrors and glass surfaces
- Using glass surfaces, such as glass-top tables and mirrors, is a great way to make a room feel larger.
- These surfaces reflect light and give the illusion of a larger room.
6. Do not overfill the space
- The biggest mistake people make when designing a small space is overcrowding it with furniture.
- For small spaces, it is best to choose a few basic pieces of furniture that are the most useful and leave out the ones that will make the space feel busier.
In the end, he urged to prioritise functionality, lightness, simplicity, and practicality, stating the ‘less is more’ principle holds true for furniture placement in spaces.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More