realme C100x 4G launched in India with 8000mAh battery, 120Hz display at ₹14,499

Realme has expanded its C series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the realme C100x 4G. The new budget smartphone focuses on long battery life, durability and a smooth display experience. Its biggest highlight is the massive 8000mAh Titan Battery, which is paired with 45W fast charging. The company has priced the smartphone at ₹14,499 as an introductory offer for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The realme C100x 4G packs a large battery, durable build and smooth display. (realme) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

realme C100x 4G specifications and features According to realme, the C100x 4G battery is designed for long term reliability. The company claims the battery can retain its health for up to seven years and supports around 1,600 charge cycles. It also includes AI Battery Protection and 6W reverse charging, allowing users to charge compatible accessories and other smartphones.

Despite the large battery, the smartphone measures 8.78mm in thickness and weighs 219g. It features a new Fluid Design with rounded corners and will be available in Golden Coast and Deepblue Tide colour options. The camera module also includes a Breathing Light effect for added visual appeal.

The realme C100x 4G also focuses on durability. It comes with ArmorShell Protection, which has passed the MIL STD 810H military grade shock resistance test. The company says the device can survive front drops of up to two metres onto marble surfaces. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Additional features include Rain Touch Mode, which improves touch responsiveness with wet hands, and a Speaker Cleaner function that removes dust and water using sound vibrations.

For multimedia, the smartphone sports a 120Hz LCD display with up to 900 nits peak brightness and DC Dimming for improved viewing comfort. Photography duties are handled by a 50MP AI rear camera, while selfies and video calls rely on a 5MP front camera. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 12nm octa core processor, with realme claiming an AnTuTu score of 373,800 for everyday performance.