Andhra recorded six-fold hike in FDI in last 2 yrs, says Naidu govt

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a sharp six-fold increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the last two years of the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government, compared to the previous YSR Congress Party regime, an official statement said on Thursday, citing the data tabled in Lok Sabha. HT Image

Replying to a question raised by YSRCP MP from Tirupati parliamentary constituency Maddila Gurumoorthy on Wednesday, Union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh said Andhra Pradesh had received USD 608.59 million in FDI in FY 2025-26, compared to just USD 92.13 million in FY 2023-24, an increase of more than six times in less than two years.

Quoting the data furnished by the Union minister, the official statement said there was a steady rise in investments after the coalition government assumed office. “The FDI inflows increased from USD 92.13 million in FY 2023-24 to USD 233.14 million in FY 2024-2025, before rising further to USD 608.59 million in FY 2025-26. In effect, the government more than doubled FDI in its first year and nearly tripled it in its second year,” it said.

The biggest investments during FY 2025-26 came into metallurgical industries which witnessed an increase of FDI from USD 0.10 million in 2023-24 to USD 262.56 million in 2025-26. Investments in industrial machinery went up from zero to USD 183.10 million and food processing from USD 3.65 million to USD 112.59 million, the report said.