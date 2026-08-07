Kavitha announces nationwide movement for legislative bodies’ 50% BC quota

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday announced the launch of a nationwide movement for securing 50% reservations for other backward classes (OBCs) in legislative bodies. HT Image

Addressing a huge gathering as part of Samajika Nyaya Telangana Sankalpa Sabha (Convention to achieve social justice) at Saroornagar indoor stadium in Hyderabad, Kavitha said true social justice lies in the equitable distribution of national resources among all sections of the society.

“What is social justice? If there are 100 loaves of bread for 100 people, allowing just 10 people to consume 90 loaves is grave injustice. Ensuring that 100 loaves feed all 100 people is true justice. Unfortunately, in our country today, 10 people continue to hoard 90% of the resources while the vast majority is left hungry,” she said.

She emphasized that her political and personal actions are governed strictly by conscience and conviction. “I will never utter a word or undertake an action that my soul does not agree with. I have stepped onto this battleground with the absolute confidence that we will bring structural change,” she stated.

The TRS chief claimed that her struggle for social justice got the inspiration from visionary leaders Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, former Prime Minister VP Singh and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

“Had OBCs been granted reservations on par with SCs and STs immediately after Independence, India would have been competing at the pinnacle of global superpower status alongside nations like the United States today,” she said.

Accusing the local political leaders of Telangana of playing a double game in achieving reservation for the OBCs, Kavitha demanded that the 42% OBC reservation bill passed by the state, which is currently pending approval with the Union government, must be cleared without administrative stalling.

She demanded that the OBC Reservation Bill granting 50% representation in legislative bodies must be officially passed before the next budget session of the Parliament. “If the Centre fails to pass the bill, we will mobilize thousands of activists and lead a massive ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally with over 1,000 cars,” she said.

The meeting formally passed 11 major resolutions, including launch of a nationwide movement for achieving 50% reservation for OBCs in legislative bodies; conferring of Bharat Ratna on social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule; ensuring zero diversion of constitutionally allocated SC/ST funds; issuance of special recruitment notifications immediately to fill all pending SC and ST backlog job vacancies in both central and state government departments.

The meeting also resolved to demand immediate introduction and passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill without linking it to the delimitation process.

Kavitha announced phase-wise agitation programmes to bring pressure on the central and state governments to implement the demands. She called upon all democratic forces, BC organizations, civil society groups, and citizens to set aside minor differences and join hands under the banner of social justice.