Chandigarh property issues largely unresolved, Tewari flags ‘no progress’

The Chandigarh administration has informed the Centre that several long-pending property-related issues in the city—including share-wise sale of property, ownership rights in rehabilitation colonies and extension of Lal Dora—remain under consideration or have been rejected in line with court directions and planning norms. On the demand to extend Lal Dora limits to 22 villages, the UT clarified that no such proposal is currently under consideration. (HT File)

The update comes in response to a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following issues raised in the Lok Sabha by MP Manish Tewari during zero hour.

On the contentious issue of share-wise sale of property, the administration cited the January 10, 2023 Supreme Court (SC) judgment, which restricted apartmentalisation and fragmentation of residential units in Chandigarh’s heritage sectors. Following the apex court’s order, UT had imposed a ban on registrations for share-wise transfers outside the family and the approval of building plans for properties co-owned by strangers or non-family members. The matter remains legally sensitive, with related issues also pending before courts.

The UT said a proposal to grant ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation colonies has been sent to the MHA for concurrence. The UT has proposed granting ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation colonies, covering 48,111 dwelling units allotted since 1975 on a licence fee or monthly rental basis, benefiting an estimated population of nearly two lakh.

On the demand to extend Lal Dora limits to 22 villages, the UT clarified that no such proposal is currently under consideration.

In a partial relief to residents, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has already allowed need-based changes in dwelling units through orders issued in 2023 and 2026, the administration said. However, a blanket regularisation policy has been ruled out due to concerns over structural safety, planning norms and the city’s seismic vulnerability.

On issues concerning cooperative housing societies, unearned increase charges are being levied as per norms on leasehold properties, GST on conversion charges and ground rent is applicable as per rulings of the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR). Out of 113 societies under the estate office, occupation certificates have been issued to 88, while others remain pending due to deficiencies or rejected applications.

“It is disappointing to note that despite raising these issues on every forum available except for incremental progress on the matter of providing ownership rights to people living in relief and rehabilitation colonies there has been no forward movement on any issue,” said Tewari.