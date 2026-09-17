Akshay Oberoi quashes reports of Yash's interference leading to Toxic's failure: ‘He just believes in himself’
Actor Akshay Oberoi defended Yash's involvement in Toxic, praising him as an ambitious talent who aimed to elevate Kannada cinema.
Kannada star Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, upon release, the film failed to strike a chord with audiences and underperformed at the box office. In a recent chat with Kadak on YouTube, Akshay Oberoi, who was also part of the film, reacted to reports suggesting that Yash's alleged interference in the filmmaking contributed to its underperformance.
Akshay Oberoi talks about Toxic's failure
When asked what he thought went wrong with the film, Akshay said it was difficult to analyse. He said the film aimed to offer something new and was made on an international scale, but ultimately “missed our target”. Akshay added that he would not blame anyone for its shortcomings and remained proud of the film. He also said the film's results were beyond their control.
Akshay dismissed reports that Yash had become too involved in the filmmaking of Toxic and had changed certain scenes, which allegedly contributed to the film's failure. He said, "In my experience, I didn’t see anything like that. People who have purchased the tickets to watch the film have a right to express their opinion and perform a postmortem of the film. It is people’s personal social media accounts, and they get to write anything they want. However, I was present on set and I know I was directed by one person, Geethu Mohandas. I genuinely hope that I get to work with her again."
Praising Yash, Akshay said, "He is a different being altogether. I don’t know how to explain him as a person to anybody. I was already a Yash fan. His aura is completely different. And when I got to work with him, I got so influenced. He is a one-man show. He single-handedly turned a Kannada film into a pan-India phenomenon. With Toxic, he wanted to take Kannada cinema to an international level. It didn’t work, however. But at least he attempted. He was ambitious. He doesn't wait for anyone; he just believes in himself."
About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups marked Yash's return to the big screen after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period action-crime drama also starred Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. Yash played dual roles and also co-wrote the film with Geetu.
Despite enormous expectations, Toxic struggled to sustain its momentum after a strong opening. The film crossed ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day, but its collections dropped sharply from the second day onwards. It eventually collected ₹341.52 crore worldwide and ₹249.49 crore net in India. The film received a mixed-to-negative response, with some critics praising its ambition and visual style while criticising its execution and storytelling.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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