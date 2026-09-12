Toxic actor says ‘you have your own mind’, asks audience not to judge Yash film by ‘paid or genuine’ reviews
Benedict Garrett, who played a key role in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups defended the film from negativity.
Geetu Mohandas’ Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released in theatres on August 26, only to be panned by the critics and audiences alike. The film starring Yash in the lead role has since grossed around ₹300 crore worldwide despite being mounted on a massive budget. Actor Benedict Garrett, who played a key role in the film, defended it against negative reviews.
Toxic actor defends film against criticism
Benedict took to his social media to post pictures of his scenes from Toxic. He defended the film in the caption, writing, “Sometimes malfunctions happen, Raya. Don’t make the mistake of judging a film by the negative reviews of others (be they genuine or paid). You have your own mind, don’t you? Use it. Remember - #TOXIC is a FAIRY TALE for GROWN-UPS. Still showing in cinemas. #toxicthemovie #yash #sandalwood #actor.”
He also defended the film when it was released, writing, “I honestly didn’t expect to love Toxic. I’m in the film, but I went into the cinema knowing very little about the story—and as someone who isn’t particularly a fan of action films, I was genuinely surprised by how deeply it affected me. Because Toxic isn’t really about the violence, the gore, the sex or the spectacle. It’s a fairy tale for grown-ups—a dark, chaotic, disturbing reflection of the toxic world we inherit and the choices that trauma, conditioning, power, religion, colonialism and society can make us capable of.”
Benedict also admitted that the film ‘won’t be for everyone’, adding, “And perhaps that’s exactly why I admire Geetu Mohandas for making it. She didn’t make a film designed to give everyone what they already know they want. She made something challenging, unconventional and open to interpretation. And Yash’s performance? Absolutely astounding. I’m proud to have played even a small part in this film, but this isn’t me promoting my own work. This is me, as a viewer, saying: Toxic blew me away.”
About Toxic and its criticism
Toxic is directed by Geetu and co-written by Yash. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively. It stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film tells the story of a gangster who takes control of illegal activities in Goa, which remains under Portuguese rule despite India’s independence. The film received criticism for its screenplay and dialogue, as well as for its violence and sexual themes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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