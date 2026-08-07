‘Blow-dry tech’ deployed to fan away flaws on Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway amid monsoons

In an unusual sight on a national highway, industrial fans and exhaust blowers were deployed on a damaged stretch of the newly opened ₹4200-crore Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway to dry freshly laid bitumen amid persistent monsoon showers. The scene circulated widely on social media platforms, with local observers questioning the practicality of using fans for rainwater removal on a newly maintained expressway segment. According to project insiders, the road collapsed or developed fresh distress nine times in just 22 days, requiring repairs at more than 80 locations. (Sourced) Emergency repair work gathered pace across the corridor after the NHAI proposed to declare the concessionaire, PNC Infratech, a non-performer, removed key project officials and suspended toll collection until the damaged stretches were restored. The action followed the report of a “slippage” near Km 64 of the expressway on July 26. The high-powered fans were removed from the expressway after over 24 hours of operation. Barely weeks after its grand inauguration on July 13, the expressway had been plagued by complaints about damaged portions and patchwork at various locations.

Also Read | Under-construction flyover collapses in UP’s Basti, several feared trapped According to project insiders, the road collapsed or developed fresh distress nine times in just 22 days, requiring repairs at more than 80 locations. NHAI records show that 84 distress points had already been identified, with 39 on the Lucknow-bound carriageway and 45 on the Kanpur-bound side. While some locations required patchwork, others had to be reconstructed after the pavement caved in. The most serious incident occurred on July 30, when a gravel-laden truck sank into the damaged carriageway. NHAI excavated nearly 1,000 square feet of pavement to a depth of about two feet and rebuilt the affected section. However, fresh cracks reportedly appeared soon after the repair, raising concerns about the structural condition beneath the surface. The damaged stretch, compromised by monsoon downpours, severely disrupted traffic between the two major cities. With repair work currently underway, vehicles travelling in both directions were being routed through a single operational carriageway. The unusual repair technique drew political attention after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav shared a video of the fans and exhausts operating on the expressway, from his X account, questioning the quality of construction and the manner in which repairs were being carried out during the rainy season.