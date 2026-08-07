Chandigarh: Prof SL Goel, ex-UGC member, passes away at 90

Professor SL Goel, former member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and UGC Emeritus Professor at Panjab University, died in Chandigarh on Wednesday. He was 90. His cremation was held the same day. Professor SL Goel (HT Photo)

Prof Goel was regarded as a leading academic in the field of public administration. During his career, he served in several academic and policy-making roles, including as a former adviser to the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, a member of the executive committee of the Indian Institute of Public Administration and a director on the State Bank of India’s northern region board.

An author of more than three dozen books on public administration, Prof Goel also guided the research of more than two dozen senior civil servants and faculty members. His work in teaching, research and public policy earned him recognition in academic circles in India and abroad. He was also remembered as a mentor to generations of students and researchers.

He is survived by his wife, Prof Aruna Goel, former director of the University School of Open Learning, Panjab University, his elder son Rajneesh Goel, former chief secretary of Karnataka, daughter-in-law Shalini Rajneesh, chief secretary of Karnataka, younger son Indresh Goel, an advocate practising in the high courts of Karnataka and Punjab & Haryana, daughter-in-law Ranjana, a social activist, and granddaughters Charvi Goel and Muskan Goel.

The family will organise a prayer meeting from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm at Shri Sanatan Dharam Mandir, Sector 15-B, Chandigarh, on Friday.